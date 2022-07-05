Andrew Schulz Refused To Edit His Latest Special To Please A Streaming Service

Comedian Andrew Schulz has zero interest in bending the knee to please giant companies.

The superstar comedian recently released an Instagram video announcing that an unnamed streaming service wanted him to cut jokes the company didn't like in order to air it.

Instead of bowing down and doing it, Schulz took a stand for comedy, refused to cut anything and bought his special back from the unnamed streaming company.

As Schulz pointed out, he has no idea whether or not buying his special back will work or not, but he hopes it does. I hope like hell it does too!

Why? The answer is simple. We can’t let people censor comedy because they’re worried about potential backlash. This is America, and that can’t be tolerated.

Comedy is meant to be edgy and push the limits. That’s the sign of a free and healthy society. When you start censoring jokes because people might be offended, it’s a sign that you’re living in a sad and pathetic society.

Furthermore, if Schulz does well going independent with his special, it might signal that there’s a ton of money to be made outside of the traditional system.

Most people probably would have taken the money, made the cuts and moved on. Schulz drew a line in the sand and is sticking to his guns.

For that reason alone, it’s worth cheering for him!