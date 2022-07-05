Editorial

Former Delta Force Operator John ‘Shrek’ McPhee Talks Hunting Osama Bin Laden, How To Survive An Invasion And More

John McPhee (Credit: Daily Caller, John McPhee Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1Bx9nyw35w)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former Delta Force commando John “Shrek” McPhee joined me for an exclusive interview, and it was absolutely epic.

McPhee is one of the most notable men to ever serve in The Unit, and he was heavily involved in the hunt for Osama Bin Laden in the early days of the war in Afghanistan.

I also asked him for his advice for people when it comes to surviving a “Red Dawn” scenario and much more. Fire up the full interview below. It’s one hell of a fun time!

Of all the interviews I’ve done, I think it’s fair to say that McPhee was among the guys with the most energy and he definitely had some fascinating stuff to share. I think a lot of his advice on surviving a “Red Dawn” situation probably resonated with a lot of the readers!

Also, his stories about hunting Bin Laden in Tora Bora are legendary in the special forces world, and now you all got to hear it directly from the man himself!

Let me know your thoughts on the interview in the comments below!