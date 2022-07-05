‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Sneak Peek Video Shows Jamie (Wes Bentley) At The Dutton Ranch

A brief look at season five of “Yellowstone” has hit the web, and it might show a major clue of what’s coming up!

The show tweeted a special behind the scenes look at production of the new season, and one thing that immediately stood out was that Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie, was at the ranch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Now, I know that this doesn’t mean much to the casual fan, but to me, it seems pretty significant. Why? It’s pretty simple. At the end of season four, Jamie killed his biological father and appeared to be in Beth’s grip going forward.

While there are infinite ways the situation could play out, the fact Wes Bentley is on the set of the ranch would seem to indicate he’s going to spend some time at the home of the Duttons.

It’s either that or Bentley is just hanging out on set. That’s possible, but given the fact he’s wearing a suit as Jamie always does, I think it’s safe to assume he was filming.

So, is there a chance Jamie and John will mend their broken relationship?

We’ll find out November 13 when season five starts. Can’t wait!