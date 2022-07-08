Police Say Woman Called 911 Three Times Before Being Murdered

An Ohio woman called police three times before she and her six-year-old daughter were murdered, according to a report.

Aisha Nelson first called 911 on June 22 around 5:30 p.m. to ask authorities how to file a police report. She said her boyfriend, Waverly Hawes, threatened to kill her, WKEF reported, citing Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“He does have possession of a gun that I purchased, he did take it, and I didn’t make a big fuss about it but he threatened my life, he has the means to do it,” Nelson reportedly told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher told Nelson to go to her local station and then call authorities again so that an officer could take down her report, WKEF reported. The dispatcher also reportedly informed Nelson about local shelters that Nelson could seek refuge at.

Nelson called back hours later on June 23 shortly after midnight, reportedly asking an officer to meet her at a Family Dollar so she could file a police report. She added that she did not want her boyfriend arrested, however, according to WKEF. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Pushing Baby In Stroller Shot In The Head At Close Range)

“I don’t want him arrested I just want to make a report you know just in case something does happen because I’m going to protect myself.”

Nelson called authorities another 20 minutes later expressing concern that all available authorities were seen rushing to another scene, according to the report.

“I do know that they all went to a call, as far as like how long it may be, that they’re on that call, I don’t know because I just don’t know any details,” the dispatcher reportedly said.

Nelson then told dispatch she didn’t want to wait too long because her daughter was waiting in the car, WKEF reported.

“At least you all have my calls recorded, I don’t know what else to do, I do realize that Dayton does have a shortage of police officers,” Nelson told dispatch.

Nelson told dispatch not to send authorities to her house without calling her first because she didn’t want to “upset” her boyfriend, WKEF reported.

Hawes then called authorities around 1:30 a.m., saying “my girlfriend is acting crazy tore up the house, I just want her to get out of the house, I don’t want no problems.”

Police responded around 1:40 a.m., and left an hour later and no reports were filed nor were any arrests made, according to the report. Nelson reportedly said she was unable to leave because she was financially stuck.

“You made it to where I can’t get a credit card, to where I can’t go to a hotel, I’m not getting out,” Nelson said, according to WKEF.

“You gonna be gone when I get back,” Hawes responded.

Nelson then showed authorities a video she claims shows Hawes threatening her.

“You need to get out of my house,” Hawes said before Nelson refused. “I bet you are … it’s either that or the alternative. You don’t want it.”

Bodycam footage obtained by WKEF shows officers debating whether they could charge Hawes.

“It would be a stretch,” Officer Kathryn Santos said, according to WKEF. “We could articulate it as domestic threats and take him to jail but…”

“I don’t think it’s threats,” Officer Terrell Moore responded.

Santos said Nelson clearly didn’t believe Hawes was threatening her because “she would not still be here, sitting in the same house, with her kid.”

Authorities believe Hawes fatally shot Nelson and her daughter about an hour later.

Hawes was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Alabama, according to the report.

An investigation remains ongoing.