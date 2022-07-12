REPORT: Bradley Cooper And Huma Abedin Are Dating

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have reportedly been dating for several months, and legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour was their matchmaker.

Abedin acted as the top aide to Hillary Clinton and is the ex-wife of former Democratic New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, while Cooper is perhaps best known for his role in “The Hangover.” Wintour reportedly had a relationship with both of Cooper and Abedin and stepped in to bring them together, according to Page Six.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” a source familiar with the matter told Page Six. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

Bradley Cooper dating former Clinton aide Huma Abedin, ex-wife of Anthony Weiner https://t.co/fGdTcmWyri — Jack Posobic 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2022

Multiple insiders have come forward to confirm the relationship, according to Page Six. “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet,” said one source, according to according to the outlet.

Another detail revealed a bit more insight to the timeline of their relationship.

“Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma,” another source said to Page Six. (RELATED: Bradley Cooper Reveals The Depths Of His Struggle With Cocaine)

Bradley Cooper Has Been Quietly Dating Huma Abedin For the Past Few Months https://t.co/gk95PbOq9Z — Harper’s Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) July 12, 2022

According to reports, Abedin has mentioned her relationship to a few select friends, saying she has a “new man,” but she reportedly hasn’t been very forthcoming with the details of her relationship.

Things appear to be going well for the hot new celebrity couple, with the insider stating “they are perfect for each other,” according to Page Six. The couple seems to have connected over common interests. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs,” the source added.

Cooper and Abedin also arrived to the Met Gala together May 2, but walked the red carpet separately, according to Page Six.