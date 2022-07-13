Recruiting Analyst Mike Farrell Claims Arch Manning Would Be A 3 Star QB If He Had A Different Last Name

Recruiting analyst Mike Farrell recently shared some bold comments about Arch Manning.

The next great Manning quarterback has committed to play his college football for the Texas Longhorns, and expectations are through the roof.

Many view Arch as the next great generational talent, and he’s expected to return Texas to glory. However, Farrell thinks his last name is doing a lot of the work in his status as a prospect.

“If his name was Arch Smith, I think he’d be a high three-star quarterback. He plays a very low level of competition. He hasn’t progressed. He had a really good freshman season. I wouldn’t say regression, but he hasn’t progressed, and when he’s had to step up against other competition, especially in the playoff game where he looked awful, it just hasn’t translated,” Farrell said during an appearance on The Daily Wire’s “Crain & Company” podcast.

You can listen to his full comments below.

While I will admit that Farrell might know more about Arch than I do, I find it hard to believe his assessment is accurate. All you need to do is take one look at the young man to realize what a legit player he is.

The kid is an absolute star under center and that’s why every program would take him with open arms.

He’s big, strong, surprisingly athletic compared to his other family members and most importantly, he knows what it takes to win. He’s spent his entire life being mentored by some of the best football minds on the planet.

Now, could Farrell turn out to be correct? Sure, and Manning might not get the job done at Texas. However, I’d be willing to bet a lot of money that he sets the world on fire once he gets to Austin!