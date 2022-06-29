Trevor Lawrence Offers Arch Manning Advice On Succeeding, Tells Him To ‘Manage Expectations’

Trevor Lawrence had some solid advice for Arch Manning.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning recently committed to the Texas Longhorns, and he's viewed as the next great college quarterback before even taking a single snap at the next level.

Lawrence, who was in a similar situation, thinks Arch should take things slowly.

The former first overall pick told The Spun the following about what advice he has for the next great Manning gunslinger:

I’m sure he has a lot of good people in his corner that can help him, but I’d say it’s really important to learn how to manage expectations. It’s important to block out all the noise. The only voices you should listen to are your internal expectations of yourself, your teammates, your coaches and family. You should try to block everything else out. There’s going to be a lot on his plate, but you have to show up ready to learn and grow. You’re not going to be perfect from Day 1, but he is really talented and has a lot of abilities. He needs to carry that confidence over while knowing you do have to start over. You have to do that at every level. It’s something I’m going through right now in the NFL. So you need to realize you’re there for a reason, but you have to earn that respect from your teammates. He seems like a quarterback who’ll do great.

If there’s one person other than his uncles who can give Arch some solid advice, it’s definitely Trevor Lawrence. Prior to being the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Lawrence was a phenom in high school and the top quarterback in his class.

As soon as he stepped foot on Clemson’s campus, expectations were that he was going to bring the Tigers another national title. Of course, those expectations were absurd, but he didn’t disappoint.

Lawrence torched Alabama in the national title game as a freshman and the rest is history.

Arch, who still has his senior year of high school ahead of him, is already being talked about like he’s a lock for the NFL. The young man hasn’t played a second of college football and there’s already chatter about whether or not he’ll be the greatest Manning ever.

As Lawrence said, he needs to block out all that nonsense and just focus on playing football. If he does, he’s going to be just fine.

Take one day at a time, and everything will work out for the latest Manning star!