REPORT: ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Jeremy Hartwell Sues Producers, Claims He Was Starved

“Love is Blind” contestant Jeremy Hartwell is suing the producers behind the reality TV show, claiming they overserved alcohol to contestants while simultaneously depriving them of food, water and sleep, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Hartwell, who also claims he was paid less than minimum wage for his work on the show, has encouraged other contestants to join his class action law suit, and is suing Netflix, casting company Delirium TV and production company Kinetic Content, according to TMZ.

Hartwell alleges he was forced to endure inhumane working conditions during his time on the show and said it was impossible to make proper decisions with this level of emotional manipulation, the outlet noted.

Hartwell claims the producers instigated dramatic moments by forcing contestants to film under stressful conditions. He also alleges contestants were intoxicated, starving and sleep deprived while forced into social situations that greatly strayed from normal life experiences, according to TMZ.

These stressful conditions included excessive amounts of alcohol, energy drinks and mixers. Hartwell claims producers severely restricted their access to water. As part of his numerous allegations against the producers, he also revealed that hotel staff was instructed not to give food to the contestants and that their hotel room keys were even withheld as a method of ensuring they wouldn’t be able to get any sleep, TMZ reported.

He alleges the contestants were paid a flat rate of $1,000 per week while forced to work 20 hours a day, 7 days a week, which totals roughly $7.14 an hour, which is far below the $15 per hour minimum wage, according to the outlet.