Netflix’s Hit Reality Show ‘Love Is Blind’ Renewed For 2 More Seasons

Netflix’s hit reality show “Love Is Blind” has been renewed for two more seasons.

The announcement was made Tuesday, according to a report published by CNN. Other shows which will be renewed include “The Circle” and a new show by Marie Kondo.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials, said. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

I am so pumped for this. If you haven’t watched “Love Is Blind” yet, it would be the perfect show to start while you’re in quarantine. I will warn you that once you start, you won’t be able to pull your eyes away from it. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ And ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Renewed For New Seasons)

For those who haven’t watched, the concept is that love is blind and you can fall in love with someone without ever seeing them. So you, as the viewer, gets to watch these people fall in love with each other and get engaged. Such good reality TV and weirdly a little more realistic than “The Bachelor.”

“The Circle” was also extremely fun to watch and ends with a $100,000 in prize money.

Add this news to the blessings you’re thanking God for tonight.