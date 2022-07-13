REVIEW: Bill Burr’s New Standup Special Is Outstanding

Bill Burr still has his fastball.

The legendary comedian recently released his new Netflix special "Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks," and he immediately went viral for comments torching feminists for failing the WNBA.

Legendary Comedian Nukes The WNBA And Feminists With Brutal Comments https://t.co/a5hcfXJRH1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2022

I finished the entire special early Wednesday morning, and it was honestly a major breath of fresh air. I’ve often said Burr and Chappelle are the last two true major superstars willing to offend everyone and anyone.

Yes, there are guys in that next tier down like Andrew Schulz and Tim Dillon, and I think they’re both also stars. Each of them is hilarious.

Funniest part about this take is that I wasn’t sure it was coming from the right or left at first. Pretty clear the point Bill Burr is making – idiots abound. https://t.co/hH3KyettBQ pic.twitter.com/aTjaxSnvjs — Lorgair (@lorgair) July 13, 2022

However, Burr and Chappelle are in a league of their own, and given how there is seemingly a huge movement in America to cancel comedy, you never know if a comedian will still come out trying to throw major heat.

Bill Burr is right. Women need to stop getting mad at men for not watching women sports. They don’t watch it either. pic.twitter.com/ZusuQ9FJ0X — Hashsquatch 💨 ☮️🇺🇦 (@jjah22861) July 12, 2022

Well, I can promise you Burr took now prisoners in his new special. He went after COVID insanity, a lesbian who shoulder checked him, marriage, how women choose the wrong role models and aim to destroy each other and much more.

“Ladies, if you could just support the WNBA the way you support a fat chick that’s proud of her body, and is no longer a threat to you, that league would be doing better numbers than the NBA.” -Bill Burr. Bruh 💀 pic.twitter.com/RCEs4qI9AP — Afro-iconoclast (@damnjwhatyousay) July 13, 2022

Now more than ever before, we need great comedy. Again, there are people who literally protested Dave Chappelle’s last special. That’s the insanity of our current era.

The biggest snowflakes in the world think we should censor comedy in order to protect their soft and weak feelings.

Bill Burr Rips Cancel Culture And Woke White Women In Incredible ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue https://t.co/1pWlUllTfq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2020

Fortunately, we still have guys like Burr holding the line and refusing to break against wave after wave of insanity. If you need some fun laughs, I can’t recommend “Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks” enough.