REVIEW: Bill Burr’s New Standup Special Is Outstanding

Bill Burr (Credit: Netflix/KOURY ANGELO)

Bill Burr still has his fastball.

The legendary comedian recently released his new Netflix special “Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks,” and he immediately went viral for comments torching feminists for failing the WNBA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I finished the entire special early Wednesday morning, and it was honestly a major breath of fresh air. I’ve often said Burr and Chappelle are the last two true major superstars willing to offend everyone and anyone.

Yes, there are guys in that next tier down like Andrew Schulz and Tim Dillon, and I think they’re both also stars. Each of them is hilarious.

However, Burr and Chappelle are in a league of their own, and given how there is seemingly a huge movement in America to cancel comedy, you never know if a comedian will still come out trying to throw major heat.

Well, I can promise you Burr took now prisoners in his new special. He went after COVID insanity, a lesbian who shoulder checked him, marriage, how women choose the wrong role models and aim to destroy each other and much more.

Now more than ever before, we need great comedy. Again, there are people who literally protested Dave Chappelle’s last special. That’s the insanity of our current era.

The biggest snowflakes in the world think we should censor comedy in order to protect their soft and weak feelings.

Fortunately, we still have guys like Burr holding the line and refusing to break against wave after wave of insanity. If you need some fun laughs, I can’t recommend “Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks” enough.