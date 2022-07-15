REPORT: Chris Cuomo In The Works Of Possible Return To Television

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is communicating with NewsNation executives about a possible return to television, sources told OutKick on Friday.

NewsNation President Michael Corn is leading the effort for the former CNN host to sign a contract with the network, according to the outlet. Corn worked as an executive producer at ABC News while Cuomo was employed at the network.

His potential employment has not been finalized and is required to receive approval from the network’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, OutKick reported.

Cuomo hinted at an upcoming event in Summer 2022 via Instagram July 8. NewsNation has recently been airing posts from Cuomo’s Instagram, who recently traveled to Ukraine. He claimed to have traveled with actor Sean Penn, though he did not appear in any of his posts. (RELATED: Stelter Says Chris Cuomo Claimed He Was Going To Reveal ‘Incriminating Information’ About Jeff Zuker)

CNN fired Cuomo for his involvement in covering up his brother’s, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sexual assault allegations. The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts in December that indicated the former anchor, along with his brother’s top aide Melissa DeRosa, attempted to acquire information about the accusers through his media contacts and prepared responses for the former governor.

A former ABC News employee accused Cuomo of sexually assaulting her in 2011. She alleged he invited her to a lunch meeting to give career advice, but when she arrived, he asked her for sex. Five former colleagues told the New York Times that the accuser, known as Jane Doe, confided in them over his alleged advances.

Cuomo and his spokesperson, Steven Goldberg, denied the allegations.