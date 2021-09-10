Jennifer Lopez Stuns On Red Carpet As She And Ben Affleck Make Relationship Red Carpet Official

Jennifer Lopez hands down won the day Friday when she stepped out in a gorgeous white dress, and made her relationship with Ben Affleck red carpet official.

The 52-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible in the sleeveless number with a plunging neckline as she held hands with the “Justice League” star and put to rest any questions about whether the superstars were dating during their appearance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy. (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Rodriguez Is ‘Shocked’ That Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Moved On’ With Ben Affleck)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, metallic high heels and a silver clutch. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say Lopez looked perfect would be a serious understatement as she and Affleck definitely appeared to be enjoying themselves while they proved they were an item. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Judging by the photos, a good time was had by the Hollywood couple.

The “Hustlers” star and Affleck kept the news that they were giving their relationship another go pretty much on the down low for months before making their relationship Instagram official in July with a steamy post on social media.

Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April after being together for four years.