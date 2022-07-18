22-Year-Old Good Samaritan Who Shot Indiana Gunman In Greenwood Park Mall Shooting Identified, Police Say

Elisjsha Dicken has been identified as the 22-year-old “Good Samaritan” bystander who fatally shot the suspected gunman in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting, the Greenwood, Indiana, Police Department said Monday.

Police identified the suspected gunman as 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, who allegedly opened fire with a Sig Sauer Model 400 M 556-caliber rifle in the late afternoon Sunday, killing three and wounding two. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Victor Gomez and married couple 56-year-old Pedro Pineda and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda.

WATCH:

He injured a 22-year-old woman in the leg and a 12-year-old girl in the back, police said.

Police said Sapirman entered the mall with three guns and 100 rounds of ammunition, firing 24 rounds. Authorities said they recovered a juvenile record but no criminal history as an adult. (RELATED: ‘Real Hero Of The Day’: Citizen Shoots, Kills Gunman Rampaging Through Indiana Mall)

Dicken fired rounds at the suspected gunman with his legally carried pistol as Sapirman attempted to retreat into the bathroom at 5:57 p.m., police said. Dicken carried his weapon under the state’s new “Constitutional Carry” law and did not have a permit, according to the police.

22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken. The hero who took down the mass shooter in the Greenwood, Indiana mall last night He was legally carrying under under Indiana’s Constitutional Carry law. pic.twitter.com/ZxDT0GzC11 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 18, 2022

“The Good Samaritan was armed with a pistol and engaged the shooter as he stood outside the restroom area firing into the food court,” Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said. “The shooter fired several rounds, striking the suspect. The suspect attempted to retreat back into the restroom and fell to the ground after being shot.”

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison added.

The Good Samaritan has asked that he be given time to “grieve” over the incident before being contacted, police said. Dicken had reportedly entered the mall with his girlfriend to go shopping.

Sapirman entered the mall at 4:54 p.m. and entered the bathroom at the food court, where he remained for an hour and two minutes, according to police. He immediately opened fire once he exited the bathroom, authorities said. Police later found his cell phone in a toilet.

In late June, Indiana’s constitutional carry law went into effect, which no longer requires citizens to obtain a permit to openly carry a handgun, WTHR 13 reported.