Rep. Jahana Hayes Still Using Campaign Funds To Pay Family, FEC Records Show

Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes, who was caught paying her family tens of thousands of dollars since entering Congress after the Daily Caller reviewed FEC records, has continued to pay her children with campaign funds.

During Q2 2022, Hayes paid her son David Crenshaw $1,245.65 from her campaign fund. Since entering Congress, she has paid her son $18,283.08.

In February, the Daily Caller first reported that during Q4 2021 Hayes used her campaign fund, called “Friends of Jahana Hayes,” to pay her son $15,118.54 since entering Congress.

The Q4 2021 FEC records, reviewed by the Daily Caller, showed that Hayes paid over $15,000 in increments of $282.47 each to a person with the name “David Crenshaw” under the category of “Payroll.” In 2018, the Hartford Courant reported Hayes’ son, David Crenshaw, age 24, joined Hayes to celebrate her congressional victory.

During Q4 2021, “Friends of Jahana Hayes” paid Hayes’ daughter, Asia Clermont, $2,551.41 from her campaign fund in increments of $359.25 each, and since entering Congress, she has paid her daughter $21,299.03.