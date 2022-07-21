Would-Be Robber Follows Couple Home, Points Gun Directly In Their Faces

Video footage captured on a Ring camera shows the moment a Colorado couple was followed home by a gun-wielding man who pointed the gun at them in a would-be robbery.

The incident unfolded July 15 in Wheat Ridge in Denver when a couple began being trailed by a male and female suspect on their walk home, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The “terrified” couple arrived home when the male suspect pointed a gun “in their faces.”

The video footage shows the suspect walk up to the door and whip out a gun, pointing it directly toward the camera. His female accomplice stands behind him. The two suspects then turn around and run off before fleeing in an SUV.

“If the couple hadn’t immediately gone inside and slammed the door, who knows what may have happened,” the police department said in a post on Facebook. (RELATED: Los Angeles Warning Citizens About Follow-Home Robberies)

Five minutes after the incident, the two suspects robbed another man at gunpoint as he was loading his car, police said.

“Although they both appear to be wearing costumes or at least wigs, their faces are quite clear,” police had said. “In other words, if you know them odds are you’ll recognize them.”

Authorities announced Wednesday that the male suspect in the attempted robbery was arrested and identified and charges are pending. Authorities are working to identify and locate the female accomplice, police said.