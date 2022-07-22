‘F*ck Off’: Bruce Springsteen Fans Furious About $5,000 Tickets

Bruce Springsteen fans were left shocked to see tickets selling for $4,000 to $5,000, the New York Post reported Friday.

The prices were a product of Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” system that prices to skyrocket if demand is high on the platform, according to the Post.

One fan tweeted his reaction to finding a general admission ticket going for $1,125, saying simply, “Fuck off!”

Many of the tickets were sold as “platinum tickets” which are tied to “dynamic pricing.” Nosebleed seats were priced over $1,000, according to the Post. (RELATED: Dad Allegedly Burns $3,500 Worth Of Olivia Rodrigo Concert Tickets Over Vax Mandate)

Podcast producer John Palumbo responded over a video to the Springsteen ticket prices saying, “I’m rich and I think that’s fucking crazy.”

“I will hire Back Streets to play in my yard for a week for cheaper than it would be to go to that show,” he said.

Springsteen is not the only artist who has received backlash for high ticket prices. Paramore tickets for a Chicago show were priced as high as $8,018 for an upcoming show, according to the Post.

Ticketmaster Platinum uses a dynamic pricing strategy, allowing the price of a ticket to fluctuate based on demand. They control the demand of tickets by drip-feeding these tickets out into the market, ensuring that demand is high and in-turn charging an extortionate amount! — Vibe Tickets (@VibeTickets) August 13, 2018

Ticketmaster competitor Vibe Tickets, a free ticket marketplace, called out Ticketmaster on Twitter saying, “this isn’t good for fans” and that they were controlling the demand for tickets to improve their profits by charging “an extortionate amount.”