‘Donald Trump’s Armed Mob’: Liz Cheney Blames Trump For Jan 6 Protests

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Fox News host Bret Baier during an interview Sunday that the January 6 committee has a team focused on security at the Capitol but that law enforcement should not be blamed for “Donald Trump’s armed mob.”

The Capitol police and law enforcement will not be blamed for the events of January 6, 2021, Cheney told Baier on Fox News Sunday. “What we aren’t going to do, Bret, is blame the Capitol police, blame those in law enforcement for Donald Trump’s armed mob that he sent to the Capitol,” Cheney stated, “I believe there were intelligence failures, clearly there were intelligence failures. Clearly, the security should have operated better than it did.”

“But this was a mob Donald Trump sent to the capitol, and I think that’s important to keep our eye on,” Cheney concluded, in a clip shared on Twitter. Baier asked if it was true that Donald Trump had requested 20,000 National Guard members be present to protect the Capitol prior to the event.

“Well, his own acting secretary of defense says that’s not true,” Cheney responded. “Chris Miller has testified publicly that Donald Trump never issued any order to deploy the guard to protect the capital. And so I would point people to his own secretary of defense’s public testimony.” (RELATED: All Secret Service Text Messages Subpoenaed By Jan 6 Committee)

Cheney stated that “while the attack was underway, Donald Trump did not place a single phone call to anyone at the Pentagon. He didn’t place a single phone call to anyone at the justice department to say deploy law enforcement.”

Later in the segment, Cheney stated that she is not the only person saying that former President Donald Trump is unfit for office, according to another clip shared on Twitter. “It’s other entities owned by Rupert Murdoch. It’s the New York Post in their editorial on Friday. It’s the Wall Street Journal,” Cheney said.

“[The news outlets] said the same thing after our hearing on Thursday night, so I’m gonna continue to be guided by making sure I do my duty, and making sure the American people understand the truth,” she concluded.