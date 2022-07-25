The ‘Life In Pink’ Documentary Will Make You A Mega Fan Of Machine Gun Kelly

Everyone apparently hates Machine Gun Kelly, which is why everyone should watch “Life In Pink” on Hulu.

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is a household name in the United States and probably a lot of other places around the world. Having only heard one or two of his mainstream songs and back-to-back gossip about him and Megan Fox’s relationship, I had no interest in watching his documentary “Life In Pink” on Hulu, until a fateful lazy Sunday before the power went out (again).

“Life In Pink” is heavily advertised on Hulu, and for good reason. I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I turned it on because I basically needed background noise while I worked. Before the first act wrapped, I was hooked.

Between the fascinating and very dark lived experience of MGK himself, I had no idea that his music was so damn good and diverse as f**k. I always assumed MGK was just a rapper and an occasional singer. How wrong I was! This guy just reinvented pop punk and modern rock. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Embraces Fan Arrested While Wearing His Mugshot)

All 90s kids grew up in the golden age of pop punk, so it’s hard not to jam with MGK’s reincarnation of this epic genre. From Sum 41, Green Day and Blink 182, to Avril Lavigne, Paramore and Good Charlotte, us Millennials are defined by angsty rock music meshed with melodic pop funk. I just hope this clearly troubled young man can sustain his brilliance.

From what I saw in the documentary, MGK works harder than 99% of the people I know. He’s done songs with everyone from Kid Rock to Lil Wayne. He’s won so many damn awards. His music has been streamed literally billions of times.

He has the world in his palms, and I really hope he doesn’t f**k it up, because it’s goddamn inspiring. Don’t believe me? Take the time to watch the quick film yourself. I guarantee your head will be nodding and you’ll be looking up his music once you’re done.

I hate how my lazy Sunday turned into a whole thing… I just wanted to chill out and write about Elon Musk and Sergey Brin gossip. Thankfully, you can prepare ahead and dedicate some time to checking out this guy’s story.

I’ve inserted the trailer here, but I think it’s probably one of the worst film advertisements I’ve ever seen. MGK appears to be a whiny little boy in the trailer but he doesn’t come across that way in the full documentary. He’s just another 20-something trying to find out who he is when everyone else can see it already: he’s sweet, he’s smarter than he thinks he is, and he’s going to be a star for the rest of his life if he keeps this up.