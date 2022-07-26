Vermont McDonald’s Evacuated After Employee With Handgun Throws Live Ammo On Grill, Police Say

A Burlington, Vermont, McDonald’s was evacuated Sunday after an employee allegedly threw three rounds of live ammunition onto the grill, causing them to explode.

South Burlington Police said they responded to complaints of a firearm disturbance at around 5 p.m., according to NBC 5. No injuries were reported as all guests and employees evacuated the building. (RELATED: Montgomery County Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Bleachers)

Vermont McDonald’s evacuated after live ammunition explodes on grill: cops https://t.co/aXVZEQo174 pic.twitter.com/yk9qqbl2Ho — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2022

A male employee allegedly removed three live rounds from a handgun and threw them onto the grill, causing them to explode, the New York Post reported.

After establishing a perimeter around the restaurant, officers persuaded the suspect, who was still holding his weapon and had more rounds, to leave his firearm in the building and surrender outside, police told NBC 5.

He was brought to the hospital for evaluation and police did not immediately give out his identity, according to Fox News.

This incident is still under investigation and charges will be weighed once investigators have concluded their investigation, NBC 5 stated. The South Burlington Police Department requests that any and all information regarding this incident be reported to Cpl. Williamson, (802) 846-4111.