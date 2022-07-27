Poll: Three Out Of Every Four Democrats Want Someone To Replace Biden For President In 2024

Three out of every four Democrats want someone besides Biden to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2024, according to a CNN poll released Tuesday.

Fifty-one percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters said the same thing in a poll conducted in January and February of 2022.

The poll was conducted through the internet and surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,002 adults, aged 18 years and older. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

Of the Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters polled, 24% said they preferred a different candidate because they thought Biden couldn’t win against Republicans in 2024, up from 18% who said the same thing in a poll conducted in January and February. (RELATED: POLL: Just 2 In 10 Adults Think US Is Headed In Right Direction Under Biden)

Thirty-two percent of Democrat voters polled said they preferred a different candidate because they don’t think Biden should be reelected president. In January and February, 16% said the same thing.

Almost two-thirds of Democrats said they wanted another candidate other than Biden in a New York Times poll released July 11. Respondents cited the economy, inflation and Biden’s age in justifying their opinion.

The CNN poll is released as Biden’s approval rating hit another low in July. A Quinnipiac poll from July 21 showed Biden’s overall approval rating at 31%.