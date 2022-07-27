Former Cuomo Staffer Fatally Struck By Car After Lyft Driver Kicks Him Out In Middle Of Highway

A former staffer for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was fatally struck by a car on a Delaware highway early Sunday morning after his Lyft driver kicked him out after an argument, police said.

The incident unfolded Sunday around 1:44 a.m., when 43-year-old Sid Wolf and five friends were traveling from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach, Delaware State Police said in a press release. During the trip, the group got into an argument with the driver, and the Lyft driver canceled the ride.

The driver then “stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle,” the police said. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Man Shot Lyft Driver, Bought Seat Covers To Hide Blood Stains, Then Drove To Family Function)

While the party exited the car, a Toyota Corolla driven by a 27-year-old tried to change lanes to avoid hitting the Lyft and failed to see Wolf standing on the highway, police said. Wolf was struck by the Corolla, with the 27-year-old driver remaining on the scene. The Lyft driver fled, police said.

Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was injured, according to police.

Cuomo said he was “shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news.”

“Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers. My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters.”

A GoFundMe page was started to support Wolf’s wife and two daughters. The page has raised more than $60,000 so far.