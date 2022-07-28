David Ortiz Rolls Out New Line Of Weed Products

Recently-inducted MLB Hall of Famer David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz announced his own line of weed products Wednesday.

The long-time Boston Red Sox DH is calling the line ‘Papi Cannabis,’ which will offer pre-rolled blunts dubbed “Sweet Sluggers,” according to Fox News. Ortiz teamed up with RevBrands, a weed manufacturer and wholesaler based in Massachusetts. The company plans to roll out more products in the near future.

The debut pre-roll product features several different strains of marijuana such as “Black Mamba #7,” “Lava Cake #7,” “Motorbreath #15” and “Bootylicious #4,” according to Boston.com. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man For Carrying 70 Pounds Of Weed After Leaving Court House)

David Ortiz blunts, coming to a store near you. https://t.co/o6wRSn3JGX — Eric Wilbur (@GlobeEricWilbur) July 27, 2022

Ortiz said in a statement that he used marijuana as a way to remedy physical pain from the stress of being a professional athlete, adding that he “embraced the flow of the flower.” He also said smoking weed helped him to sleep better, relax and manage stress, according to Fox News.

‘I embraced the flow of the flower’: David Ortiz launches Papi Cannabis https://t.co/cjCGdQXJko pic.twitter.com/qFQvxyP0H0 — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) July 27, 2022

Ortiz and his daughter teamed up to create the artwork for the packaging of the blunt boxes, he noted in the statement. (RELATED: Louisiana Senate Candidate Gary Chambers Smokes Blunt In Campaign Video)

By the end of the summer, Ortiz is poised to roll out additional weed products, such as Dominican chocolate edibles, weed vapes and a healing salve, according to Boston.com. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic, Chilling Surveillance Video Surfaces On Twitter)

The slugger will sell his products exclusively at recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts, according to Fox News.

We’ve got a BIG surprise for all our cannabis & baseball lovers! Nature’s Medicines is now carrying Big Papi’s cannabis brand! Check out David Ortiz’s Sweet Sluggers, rolled in a tobacco-free green tea blunt wrap for a powerful but smooth finish! Available at all MA locations! pic.twitter.com/lomnIK8RQH — Nature’s Medicines MA (@MAnaturesmeds) July 27, 2022

Ortiz was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday. (RELATED: David Ortiz Elected To Hall Of Fame, As Bonds, Clemens And Schilling Miss Out)

Congratulations @davidortiz on your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame! We are excited to honor you at Fenway Park tonight and thank you for all you have done for the community over the years! pic.twitter.com/SfwhBU1f0L — Red Sox Foundation (@RedSoxFund) July 26, 2022

David Ortiz: Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/6YSKfMdATK — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2022



Ortiz hit a total of 541 homeruns throughout his twenty-year career playing with the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox, according to Baseball Reference.