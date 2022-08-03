Paul Pelosi Pleads Not Guilty To DUI Charges

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanor charges filed against him for driving under the influence.

Pelosi’s attorney, Amanda Bevins, filed the not guilty pleas at Napa County Superior Court for his two misdemeanor charges, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office. Pelosi did not appear in court due to California state law allowing for misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorneys unless instructed otherwise by a judicial officer.

Authorities arrested Pelosi on May 28 on one count of allegedly driving under the influence and one count of allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. Both charges count as misdemeanors in the state of California. A Jeep struck his 2021 Porsche while he was allegedly under the influence in the town of Yountville.

The district attorney’s office filed charges against Pelosi on June 24 based on the crash while driving under the influence, the office previously announced.

“The collision occurred on State Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road at 10:17 pm,” the office previously said. “A blood sample was taken from Mr. Pelosi at 12:32 am, and sent to the California Department of Justice for testing. Mr. Pelosi’s blood sample had a .082% blood alcohol content.” (RELATED: Authorities Release Paul Pelosi’s Mugshot After DUI Arrest)

Pelosi was held and released on $5,000 bail after the arrest.

Pelosi waived his right to a jury trial within 45 days, according to the district attorney’s office. Judge Monique Langhorne ordered for the matter “to be continued” until August 23, in which Pelosi has the option to plead guilty within that time frame.

If convicted, he faces up to a minimum of five days in jail, up to five years probation, fines and fees, an ignition interlock device and the completion of a court-ordered drinking driver class, the district attorney’s office said.

Pelosi has been married to the Speaker since September 7, 1963. The couple has five children and nine grandchildren.