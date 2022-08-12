ANALYSIS: Democrats Pivot To New Midterm Strategy, But Will It Save Them?

Amidst rising inflation, high gas prices, and record low approval ratings for president Joe Biden, Democrats are scrambling for a midterm strategy that appeals to voters and they may have just found it in healthcare policy. The question remains if the issue is important enough to swing voters to make up for the dismal odds the Democratic Party faces against the GOP in November.

As of this writing, Politico’s Election forecast predicts the House will go to Republicans in the 2022 midterms. Democrats hope to crawl back into the good graces of Americans with the Inflation Reduction Act, which they say will lower healthcare costs for Americans.

“Democrats plan to spend the next three months campaigning on their health policy wins, but nearly everything in the bill that voters would have felt immediately was stripped out,” Politico reported Friday. (RELATED: Biden’s Inflation Crisis Is Likely To Hit Healthcare Soon)

As the article points out, drug price negotiations that would lower the cost for Americans won’t begin until 2026 and price caps for spending on Medicare for seniors won’t take effect until 2025.

A perfect storm is brewing for Democrats ahead of the midterms. Legislative wins racking up, the Inflation Reduction Act with (significant climate, healthcare, tax measures) passed, overall inflation slowing, gas prices dropping, and stock market rebounding. Impeccable timing. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) August 11, 2022