Sen. Chuck Schumer Endorses ‘Critical Partner’ In Primary Between Two Top Dem Reps

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is endorsing fellow New Yorker Jerry Nadler in a race pitting two of the most senior House Democrats against each other.

Nadler and Carolyn Maloney were both elected to Congress in 1992, making Nadler the tenth-most senior House Democrat and Maloney tied for twelfth-most senior. A map drawn by a special master after the New York Court of Appeals rejected a pro-Democrat gerrymander placed both members in the Twelfth District. Both members have issued naked identity appeals, with Nadler highlighting his status as the last Jewish member of New York City’s congressional delegation and Maloney campaigning on abortion issues and claiming Congress is a “woman’s job.”

“New York has a lot of outstanding leaders, but few of them lead with the courage, conviction and brilliant legislative effectiveness of my friend, Jerry Nadler,” Schumer told The New York Times Monday. “I’ve watched as time after time, Jerry — a critical partner of mine in the House — was right on the issues years before so many others.”

NEWS: Senator Chuck Schumer will endorse Jerry Nadler in Manhattan’s bruising Democratic primary, snubbing Carolyn Maloney. Schumer is the first member of the NY delegation to endorse either side in the race, and his entrance is not particularly expectedhttps://t.co/wFWMEBn9L2 — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) August 15, 2022

Maloney has repeatedly tripped over questions related to President Joe Biden’s decision to seek a second term in office. During an Aug. 4 debate, Maloney said she does not think Biden is running for re-election. She later backtracked, saying she wants the president to run again in 2024. Maloney later told The New York Times Editorial Board that, “off the record,” she does not believe Biden is running again.