‘We Have A Likability Problem’: Democrat Committee Chair Says Party Is Out Of Touch On Race And Gender Issues

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Maloney said the party has a “likability problem” when it comes to racial and gender issues in an interview with the New York Times Saturday.

The interview was conducted after The New York Times endorsed Maloney in the Democratic congressional primary for New York’s 17th District.

“[Y]ou’ll find broad agreement in our caucus, from the conservative Democrats to the most progressive, that we have a likability problem,” Maloney said in the interview.

Maloney said that Democrats don’t do a good enough job reaching out to Americans in areas that “have not benefited from the global economy.” (RELATED: Michigan Department Of Education Trains Teachers To Hide Students’ Names, Pronouns From Parents)

“I think that most of the voters…think that we’re out of touch, they think we’re elitist, we think we are better than they are.”