‘We Have A Likability Problem’: Democrat Committee Chair Says Party Is Out Of Touch On Race And Gender Issues

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Maloney said the party has a “likability problem” when it comes to racial and gender issues in an interview with the New York Times Saturday.
The interview was conducted after The New York Times endorsed Maloney in the Democratic congressional primary for New York’s 17th District.
“[Y]ou’ll find broad agreement in our caucus, from the conservative Democrats to the most progressive, that we have a likability problem,” Maloney said in the interview.
Maloney said that Democrats don’t do a good enough job reaching out to Americans in areas that “have not benefited from the global economy.” (RELATED: Michigan Department Of Education Trains Teachers To Hide Students’ Names, Pronouns From Parents)
“I think that most of the voters…think that we’re out of touch, they think we’re elitist, we think we are better than they are.”
The DCCC chairman: “We have a likability problem” https://t.co/naGU2rIj57
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 15, 2022
Maloney mentioned the unpopularity with the average voter of the word “Latinx,” a “gender neutral” alternative to Latino or Latina coined by liberals. Only 2% of Hispanics use the word “Latinx” to refer to themselves.
Maloney also criticized the rhetoric of liberal media hosts such as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
“I mean, the fact is, is that if you listen to the way people speak on our cable news channels … It’s not the way my neighbors talk, it’s not the way my family talks.”
Liberal policies are falling out of favor with Hispanic voters, a trend that even CNN has noticed. A survey from the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network found that Hispanics were the most anti-lockdown of any demographic group. President Biden’s approval rating with Hispanics continued to plummet in July, with 63% strongly or somewhat disapproving of him.