Trump’s Endorsements Face Major Test Against Established GOP Candidates

Most Trump-backed candidates are winning their primaries, BallotPedia reported.

Trump’s choice Harriet Hageman is expected to unseat one of his main critics, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, in Tuesday’s primaries, according to RealClear Politics.

But in Alaska, Trump-endorsed candidate Kelly Tshibaka is facing a harder challenge defeating the state’s incumbent Trump critic, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Trump-endorsed candidates are battling incumbent Trump critics and other established GOP candidates in Tuesday’s primaries in Wyoming and Alaska.

Former President Donald Trump’s endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections have generally fared well, with the former president notching notable victories in places like Arizona and Pennsylvania. While Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman is expected to unseat anti-Trump Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney in the state’s congressional primary on Tuesday, his endorsed Alaska candidate Kelly Tshibaka is struggling against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Many Wyoming Republican voters are choosing Hageman because they say Cheney has turned on her party for voting to impeach Trump and leading as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee. However, in Alaska, Tshibaka’s battle to unseat Murkowski is hampered by Alaska’s new ranked voting system that has made strong party support less crucial, and Murkowski has a cross-aisle appeal.

Cheney is trailing over 25% behind Hageman in average polling tracked by RealClearPolitics. She was censured by the Wyoming GOP and removed from her position as the House Republican Conference chair.

Cheney’s disapproval rating tops 70%, according to a recent CNN poll. She also trailed her opponent by 22 points (30% to 52%) in a poll conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy for the Casper Star-Tribune. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Says It Would Be ‘Very Difficult’ To Support DeSantis For President)