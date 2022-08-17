Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Passing Meth To Inmate Through Kiss

A woman who allegedly passed meth to an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison in Only, Tennessee was charged with second-degree murder this week.

Rachal Dollard allegedly passed the drugs to an inmate, Joshua Brown, as she kissed him during a visitation at the prison in February, according to a Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) press release. Brown swallowed the half ounce of methamphetamine and later died at a nearby hospital.

“The incident points to real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” David Imhof, Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct, said according to the release. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.” (RELATED: Man Allegedly Built Massive Drug Ring In Tennessee Prison with Cartel Supplied Fentanyl: REPORT)

Brown was serving an 11-year drug-related sentence. Dollard is being housed at the Hickman County Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder and introducing contraband into a penal facility, according to the release.