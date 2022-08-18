‘We Are On A Precipice’: MSNBC Panel Frets Trump Will Walk Free After Mar-a-Lago Raid

MSNBC host Katy Tur worried Thursday that former President Donald Trump would avoid being charged in the wake of a magistrate indicating that the affidavit behind the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid could be partially unsealed.

“We are on a precipice right now with all the election deniers that are winning primaries and running for general election,” Tur told a panel of guests. “We’re on a precipice of potentially losing the way we do things in this country in just about a few years.” (RELATED: ‘Like Brian Stelter In Yoga Pants’: Greg Gutfeld Tears Into Media’s Trump Raid Talking Points)

Magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart said he would consider unsealing parts of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant FBI agents executed in the raid on the Florida estate owned by former President Trump.

WATCH:

“You remember Ronald Reagan was referred to as the Teflon president, I think that needs to be applied to Donald Trump,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin said. “He’s the ultimate Teflon president at least thus far in our history. That having been said, the person in this country I least envy is Merrick Garland because he’s in a position of damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

“If he doesn’t prosecute Donald Trump based on some of the evidence we have seen to date, he and the Justice Department will lose the confidence of many people who believe this president has broken the law and will escape being above the law,” Rubin continued. “On the other hand, if the Justice Department brings its full force to bear against President Trump, there will be people who criticize the department as being overtly politicized and having fallen prey to partisan Democrats.”

Former federal prosecutors Paul Butler and Andrew Weissman expressed similar sentiments, with Weissman saying the best hope for prosecuting Trump would be in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump and allies violated laws while challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

