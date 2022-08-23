Paul Pelosi’s DUI Arrest Video Released

Newly released video footage shows the DUI arrest of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

The California Highway Patrol released footage of the incident hours after Paul Pelosi was sentenced following a DUI charge.

The video shows Paul Pelosi, 82, slurring his words and stumbling about shortly after his Porsche collided with another car near Napa Valley. Police responded to the May 28 crash after 10 p.m.

BREAKING: Paul Pelosi DUI arrest dashboard FOOTAGE RELEASED by California Highway Patrol pic.twitter.com/7sbWEfCWzG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2022

The video footage shows Pelosi mumbling that he had a “glass of champagne before dinner” and a “glass of white,” according to Fox News. Pelosi told officers he only drank for approximately an hour. A DUI test showed Pelosi had a blood alcohol content of 0.082%. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Flees The Podium After Being Asked About Her Husband’s Stock Trades)

Pelosi is also seen in the video asking what a balance test is, and while parts become inaudible after Pelosi assures the officer he won’t fall over, an officer can be heard telling Pelosi that holding onto the patrol car defeats the purpose of the test.

FIRST ON FOX: Moment Paul Pelosi attempts balance test after crashing $100K+ Porsche. https://t.co/2y03X6YaVS pic.twitter.com/ZMCafTjDYv — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2022

Pelosi pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor charge filed against him for driving under the influence. He was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation and five days jail time. Part of his probation includes eight hours of a court work program, a three-month drinking and driving course, a $150 fine and an ignition interlock device affixed to his car for one year.