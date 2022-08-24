‘Golden-Paved Highway To A Nuclear Arsenal’: Netanyahu Shreds Biden Over Potential Iran Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tore into President Joe Biden over a potential deal with Iran over its nuclear program during a Wednesday Fox News appearance.

“I think this is a horrible deal, a dangerous deal that will pave Iran’s path with gold, a golden-paved highway to a nuclear arsenal,” Netanyahu said. “If Iran has nuclear weapons, they don’t merely threaten my country, Israel, or the entire Middle East and America’s allies, they threaten you directly, because simultaneously with developing nuclear weapons they are developing the means to deliver them.” (RELATED: DOJ Charges Iranian Operative For Allegedly Plotting To Murder John Bolton On US Soil)

“So you can have Iran governed by these fanatic ayatollahs who will hold every American citizen hostage to nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu continued, “I think it’s a threat to the peace of the world and that’s what this horrible deal facilitates. It’s even worse than the first one.”

WATCH:

Biden has sought to re-enter a variation of the deal that was terminated by then-President Donald Trump in May 2018. Israel has vehemently opposed efforts to revive the accord.

The Obama administration claimed the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), would prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from some economic sanctions.

“President Obama, in a moment of candor, said in an interview in 2015 that by 2027, five years from now, Iran will have a breakout time to a bomb that is near zero, his words, not mine,” Netanyahu said. “And he was right. This deal is much closer to that timeframe and it gives Iran right now, within two years, they can develop within four years, starting two years from now, they can develop added enrichment capacity of uranium.”

Netanyahu also denounced provisions of the deal that could give Iran relief from sanctions to the tune of “hundreds of billions of dollars.” (RELATED: Famous Author Stabbed On Stage During Speech)

“What does it ask of them?” Netanyahu asked. “Nothing. It doesn’t ask them to change their behavior, to stop calling for the destruction of Israel, to stop bombing the neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and the gulf states. It doesn’t ask them anything. It doesn’t stop the development of ballistic missiles, and it doesn’t even guarantee that their sites will be inspected. This is a deal that gives them everything to threaten all of us and give nothing to us in return.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.