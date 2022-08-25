POLL: Americans Are Split On Whether DOJ Is Lying About Trump Raid

Americans are evenly split on their views of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI’s honesty about the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, as well as the agency’s motives behind the raid, according to a poll released Thursday.

A very slight plurality of voters, 48.7%, did not believe the FBI told the truth about the motivations behind the raid on the Florida estate owned by Trump, according to the poll by the Trafalgar Group for Convention of States Action, with 72.8% of Republicans expressing that view. A similarly slight plurality, 48.6%, believed that the investigation into former President Donald Trump was intended to keep him from running for President in 2024, with 71.5% of Republicans agreeing with the statement. (RELATED: ‘We Can’t Trust It’: Tucker Carlson Rips Garland, FBI Over ‘Egregious Examples Of Corruption’)

Republicans criticized the raid on Mar-a-Lago, calling it an “abuse of power” by the Biden administration. Many liberals and Democrats celebrated the raid and attacked Republican critics.

Pluralities of independent voters questioned whether the FBI had been honest about the reason for the raid (49.7%) and the agency’s motives for carrying it out (50%), according to the poll. A plurality of independents, 47.9%, agreed that the FBI was “too political, corrupt and not to be trusted.”

A large majority of Democrats said they believed the FBI’s reasons for the raid (77%) and that the agency was to be respected (73.7%). The poll of 1092 respondents was conducted between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23 and had a 2.9% margin of error.

An earlier poll by Trafalgar found that 47.9% of Americans believed that political enemies of former President Trump were behind the raid.

The Justice Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.