Cambridge Police Officer Charged With DUI After Running Red Light, Striking 3 Motorcyclists

A youth resource officer in Cambridge, Massachusetts was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing into three vehicles, Cambridge Police said Monday.

“Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light following a motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists at the intersection of Broadway and Columbia Street,” police said in a press release.

A Cambridge Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested by CPD for operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light following an early morning crash with 3 motorcyclists at Broadway & Columbia St. https://t.co/3PZj4IRiih pic.twitter.com/tFW7DCOtv2 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 29, 2022

Police responded to reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles around midnight Monday. Three motorcyclists were struck while stopped at a traffic light.

Two of the motorcyclists were transported to local hospitals alongside Daniliuk, who was off duty during the crash. No major injuries have been reported.

Daniliuk will be arranged in the Cambridge District Court. He is placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the crash.