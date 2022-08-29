Arcade Fire Frontman Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 4 Individuals

Arcade Fire’s frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people, according to a report released Aug. 27.

Three of Butler’s accusers are women, and were fans of Arcade Fire when their interactions with Butler began between 2016 to 2020, Pitchfork reported. The fourth person uses they/them pronouns, and claimed Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21 and he was 34, the outlet continued.

The women’s ages ranged between 18 and 23 when they started their relationships with Butler, Pitchfork described. The frontman was between 36- and 39-years-old during that time. They claimed the relationships were inappropriate as there was a significant age gap, power dynamics, and other contextual issues involved, Pitchfork continued.

Pitchfork reviewed screenshots of texts, direct messages on Instagram between the accusers and Butler, and interviewed family and friends of the alleged victims who recalled being told of the incidents at the time they reportedly occurred. Butler, working with crisis public relations expert Risa Heller, acknowledged the sexual interactions with the four individuals, but claimed they were consensual and were not initiated by him, Pitchfork noted.

The accusations against Butler range from unwanted grabbing, touching, photographs of genitals, sexting and, at one point, he showed up to one of their homes despite being told not to, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: NFL Legend Frank Gore Dragged A Naked Woman Through A New Jersey Hotel By Her Hair)

In a second statement provided to Pitchfork, Butler apologized for any pain he may have caused his accusers. “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior,” he wrote in the statement. “As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of. […] I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people — I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences.”

Arcade Fire announced their world tour in May after the release of their album “We,” NME reported at the time. Their previous album, “Everything Now,” was described as a “commercial and critical misfire” by the New York Times.