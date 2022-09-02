Hunter Biden’s Ex-Business Partner Has Concerns FBI Agent Hid Info In Investigation: REPORT

One of Hunter Biden’s former business associates, Tony Bobulinski, is worried that former elite FBI agent Timothy Thibault may have helped hide information he provided the bureau about his relationship with the Biden family, directly familiar sources told The Washington Free Beacon.

The sources said Thibault interacted with Tony Bobulinski’s lawyers more than once after his five-hour October 2020 FBI interview in the bureau’s Hunter Biden probe, according to the outlet. They claimed the FBI never contacted Bobulinski after Thibault told the attorneys the bureau would reach out if further information were necessary.

Legislators have brought up accusations that Thibault tried to stifle an FBI inquiry into Hunter Biden, pushed for some cases to be improperly branded “domestic violent extremism,” and had “highly partisan” social media habits. He was removed from a role as assistant special agent in charge at the FBI’s Washington, D.C. field office before retiring last week. (RELATED: Inventory Of Trump Mar-A-Lago FBI Raid Released)

Thibault also reportedly was “running point” in the FBI’s interactions with Bobulinski, The Washington Free Beacon reported; however, Thibault’s lawyers have claimed he was never involved in a supervisory role in the Hunter Biden investigation.

“Mr. Thibault did not supervise the investigation of Hunter Biden, which, as confirmed by the FBI Director on August 4, 2022, is being handled by the Baltimore Field Office,” Thibault’s counsel previously told the DCNF. “In particular, Mr. Thibault was not involved in any decisions related to any laptop that may be at issue in that investigation, and he did not seek to close the investigation.”

Bobulinski was CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, a “partnership between the Chinese…and the Biden family,” in October 2020 when he explicitly contradicted President Joe Biden’s claim to never discussing foreign business dealings with Hunter. Prior to his FBI interview, Bobulinski said that “in my hour long meeting with Joe Biden we discussed Biden family business dealings with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar.”

Bobulinski disclosed communications that seemed to show Joe Biden was involved with Hunter’s business.

Neither the FBI nor Morrison & Foerster LLP, the firm representing Thibault, immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

