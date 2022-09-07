‘People Forget Who Will Smith Is’: Dave Chappelle Has A Rather Surprising Take On The Oscars Slap

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars a full six months ago, but the slap continues to echo across many live stages, making its way into Dave Chappelle’s comedy show in Liverpool.

The comedian hit the stage in the United Kingdom alongside Chris Rock earlier in September and gave the crowd a show to remember, according to The Telegraph. Chappelle also reportedly managed to slip in some rather unexpected comments about Will Smith during his set.

Chappelle mesmerized the crowd with his usual banter and comedic antics about the challenges of long-term marriages and more before turning his focus to the infamous slap. He wasted no time at all in telling people how he really feels about Smith. “A lot of people forget who Will Smith is,” Chappelle said, according to The Telegraph.

Chappelle reminded fans about Smith’s upbringing and the tough times he likely faced being raised in west Philadelphia. He spoke about Smith’s rise to fame before launching into some bolder statements.

"Then 10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest [Oscars] award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia," Chappelle said, according to The Telegraph.

Chappelle reportedly went on to express his perception of the actor some more, giving fans a vivid description of how he views Smith’s public persona and sharing what he believes unfolded on the stage that fateful night.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappelle said, according to The Telegraph.

“Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe,” Chappelle reportedly said, adding, “I see myself in both men.”