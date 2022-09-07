‘You Are Nothing More Than A Little SLUT’: Jennette McCurdy Reveals Her Mother’s Abusive Emails

Jennette McCurdy recently appeared on “Red Table Talk” where she revealed the contents of a toxic email she claims her mother wrote to her.

The famous actress sat down with Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith for a candid interview in which she opened up about her troubling relationship with her mother, and the realization that she had to distance herself from the abuse. McCurdy admitted that she carried this trauma into her personal relationships, which changed the dynamic and affected her greatly.

“Dear Net, I am so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect angel, but now you are nothing more than a little SLUT, A FLOOZY, ALL USED UP,” her mother reportedly wrote in the email.

#jennettemccurdy got real discussing how her relationship with her mother makes it challenging for her to have romantic partners. ❤️‍🩹 She also shared a very hateful email sent to her by her mother once she was seen dating a much older man at the age of 18. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/M4bah4kIPX — Etalk (@etalkCTV) September 7, 2022

The email was flashed on the screen for viewers to see as McCurdy read the words out loud for the hosts on the show. “She sent me many scathing emails, just telling me exactly how disapproving she was,” McCurdy added.

The comments were reportedly about one of McCurdy’s relationships, in which she and her then-boyfriend ‘ran away to Hawaii,’ according to the episode. “And to think–you wasted it on that hideous OGRE of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ–I saw you in Hawaii with him. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach,” the email read.

McCurdy’s mom reportedly went on to berate her daughter in writing, using a variety of harsh words and demeaning comments.

“I KNEW you were lying about Colton. Add that to the list of things you are–LIAR, CONNIVING, EVIL. You look pudgier, too. It’s clear you’re EATING YOUR GUILT,” the email said as McCurdy’s emotional, mental, and physical state all came under attack at the same time. (RELATED: Former Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Claims She Was Offered $300,000 In Hush Money Not To Talk About Top Executive)

Jennette McCurdy reads disturbing email from late mother on Red Table Talk. https://t.co/EoZqCQjQ7a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 7, 2022

The email intensified with personal attacks as it continued.

“Thinking of you with his ding dong inside of you makes me sick. SICK. I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go? And who is this MONSTER that has replaced her?” McCurdy said, reading the email. “You’re an UGLY MONSTER now. I told your brothers about you and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you.”

McCurdy continued the interview by saying she is now at the point that she has learned just how abusive her mother was toward her, and is finding strength in overcoming the trauma she has lived through for so long. “I was hearing for the first time how unhealthy my mom was,” McCurdy said during the interview. “I would believe what she said about me, I would believe I’m a slut, I’m a floozy,” McCurdy revealed.

McCurdy is opening up about her relationship with her mother after the release of her new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” according to Insider.