‘Harry Constantly Thinks That He Will Lose Meghan’: Royal Author Reacts To Prince’s Comments On Mental Health Show

Royal author Angela Levin reacted to Prince Harry’s comments during a mental health series and said it’s “dreadful” he “constantly thinks he will lose Meghan [Markle].”

“How dreadful if [Prince] Harry constantly thinks that he will lose Meghan like he did [Princess] Diana and blames racism,” Levin tweeted on Monday after watching the Duke of Sussex on his new AppleTV+ mental health series, “The Me You Can’t See.” The comments were noted by Page Six. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“Plus can’t get rid of M’s [Meghan’s] threat to commit suicide,” she added. “His life sounds too much for him and he should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity.”

Levin wrote the 2018 book “Harry: Conversations with the Prince,” and commented after the royal discussed how his wife and former “Suits” actress was able to overcome suicidal thoughts she had during her pregnancy with their son, Archie. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

“The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” the prince shared with Oprah Winfrey.

“The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought,” he added. “She hadn’t ‘lost it.’ She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.”