LA Sheriff Serves Warrants, Searches Homes Of County Officials

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department served multiple search warrants against local officials Wednesday, including County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, The Los Angeles Times reported.

After Kuehl was escorted from her home, sheriff’s investigators were seen opening and closing doors and taking photos, the Times reported. Peace Over Violence Executive Director Patricia “Patti” Giggans was also served, it said.

BREAKING: #LASD serving warrants in multiple locations in the criminal case involving @metrolosangeles @SheilaKuehl , Patti Giggans, @PeaceOvrViolnce & Phil Washington currently in nomination process by @JoeBiden for head of FAA. pic.twitter.com/cnu4ncwse3 — Cece Woods (@ceceswoods) September 14, 2022

The reason for the search warrant is currently unknown, but Peace Over Violence has been under investigation by the sheriff’s department, according to the Times. The investigation is centered on allegations that Peace Over Violence was improperly awarded numerous contracts from Kuehl’s office, the Times said. (RELATED: Mike Lindell Says Phone Taken By FBI While At Hardees Drive-Thru In Colorado)

Peace Over Violence is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to building healthy relationships, families and communities free from sexual, domestic and interpersonal violence,” according to its website.

“Today, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit served search warrants at multiple locations in connection with an ongoing public corruption investigation,” The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office said in an Instagram post. “Those locations included the homes of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patricia ‘Patti’ Giggans. Also searched were offices located at: Los Angeles County Hall of Administration, Peace Over Violence Headquarters, and LA Metro Headquarters.”

Former LA Metro CEO Phil Washington is currently undergoing the nomination process to be President Joe Biden’s head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He is now the CEO of the Denver International Airport.

BREAKING: The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is serving a search warrant at the home of L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Deputies knocked on her door, announced they had a warrant, and she came outside. More info as we get it. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HXJArbgAyi — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2022

Kuehl told Fox News that the warrant “had no information on it” and was “signed by a judge who is a friend of the sheriff,” Fox News reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment further to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.