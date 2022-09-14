Warrant Issued For Arrest Of Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband, While Restraining Order Is Still In Place

Britney Spear’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, failed to attend a court date Tuesday and is currently wanted by police, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Alexander forced his way into Spears’ home on her wedding day in June while brandishing a knife, and was arrested by police, TMZ previously reported. After authorities issues restraining order against Alexander, police learned of an outstanding robbery case against him in Napa County.

The ex-husband was set to appear in court Sept. 13 to face two felony counts of grand theft, but a court clerk says he failed to attend, according to TMZ. A warrant for his arrest has been issued, but police do not know where he is at this time.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, just can’t seem to stay out of trouble with the law — because now he’s wanted by the cops again … this after missing a court date. https://t.co/2p5MRNQuaQ — TMZ (@TMZ) September 13, 2022

Alexander also faces charges for buying and receiving stolen property, according to TMZ, in a case that dates back to 2015 when a woman alleged Alexander stole expensive jewelry from her. Alexander had managed to avoid the case until his arrest on Spears’ wedding day, when the old charges were flagged on his profile with police. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Scores A Plea Bargain To Get Out Of Police Custody)

The reason for Alexander’s court absence remains unclear at this time, according to TMZ.

Spears has not issued a public comment on the matter.