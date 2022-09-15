108-Year-Old Arlington National Cemetery Confederate Statue Recommended For Removal

A 108-year-old Confederate statue in Arlington National Cemetery has been recommended for removal by The Naming Commission, according to a Naming Commission media release.

The statue will be removed from the cemetery and all bronze elements on the monument will be deconstructed and removed, the release said. The statue will be wrapped into a larger project of recommendations to include Army bases and other Confederate icons.

Retired Army Brig. Gen. Ty Seidule, vice-chair of the Naming Commission, believes that the statue is “problematic from top to bottom.” Though the commission recommended the removal of the statue, the granite base will be left, the release stated. (RELATED: Charlottesville Can Remove Confederate Statues, VA Supreme Court Rules)

The full three-part recommendation encompasses ships, base roads, buildings and other various items to be submitted to Congress no later than Oct. 1. The Naming Commission released an initial report in May identifying nine Army bases that have association with Confederate iconoclasm. The selected bases include Fort Bragg, Fort Benning, Fort Gordon and others, the media release reported.

The removal of Confederate statues on Monument Avenue tell a bigger story about the shifting of political power in America. Read @sirjulienjames‘s full photo essay here: https://t.co/g1jXue6OAh — GEN (@GENmag) June 18, 2020

The work will be planned and coordinated in connection to the Commission of Fine Arts and the Historical Review Commission. The joint venture will be used to “determine the best way to proceed with removal of the monument,” the media release reported.

The full cost of the combined recommendations is estimated to be $62,450,030, according to the release. The funding will cover the full cost of the monument, two Navy ships and nine Army bases.

“The Department of Army should consider the most cost-effective method of removal and disposal of the monument’s elements in their planning,” the media release noted.

The Naming Commission referred to the DCNF to the release when asked for comment.

