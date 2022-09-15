Two Busloads Of Illegal Migrants Arrive At Kamala Harris’ Residence

Two buses of illegal migrants sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning, according to Fox News.

The buses, which came from Eagle Pass, Texas, transported 75 to 100 illegal migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico, Fox News reported. They arrived at Harris’ residence at the D.C. Naval Observatory early Thursday.

The Biden administration has tasked Harris with addressing the “root causes of migration” as southern border migrant encounters are set to surpass 2 million in fiscal year 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. Despite the influx, Harris said Sunday that the border is “secure,” which the illegal migrants that arrived at her residence disputed, according to Fox News.

New this morning: Texas drops off migrants in front of DC Naval Observatory after VP Harris claims border is secure. pic.twitter.com/kMM98Um4Vk — Tyler Olson (@TylerOlson1791) September 15, 2022

The new busing destination follows Abbott’s continued transport of illegal migrants to the nation’s Capital, as well as New York City and Chicago. Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has also begun busing illegal migrants to Washington.

All three cities’ mayors have criticized the busing efforts as a political move that’s overwhelming their resources. Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the issue was pushing his city to “its breaking point.”

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two flights of illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, late Wednesday.

Neither the White House nor Abbott’s office responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

