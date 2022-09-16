Kim Kardashian And Scott Disick Face $40 Million Lawsuit In Alleged Lottery Scam

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, alleging they staged a fake lottery for fans in 2020 that was designed to sell winners’ personal information to advertisers.

Disick and Kardashian’s lottery said one winner would get a $100,000 prize as well as two first-class tickets to Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Once there, the winner was promised a three-night stay in Beverly Hills, where they’d be given an opportunity to “shop like Kim Kardashian,” the outlet reported.

The alleged lottery scam also involved an Australian company called Curated, which is beings sued as well, according to TMZ.

Kardashian, Disick and the Australian company are each being sued for more than $20 million, according to TMZ.

The lawsuit alleges the contestants who signed up for the lottery are being “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content,” according to TMZ.

The winners of the lottery were apparently announced, but their Instagram accounts were quickly made private, which also raised suspicions about their legitimacy, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Woman Wins Lottery, Realizes She Threw Coffee-Stained Ticket In Trash Already)

The lawsuit claims Disick organized the lottery on his Instagram account and got a number of celebrities and influencers to promote it, according to TMZ. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Khloe Kardashian, Gretchen Christine Rossi and Christine Quinn were among those who promoted the concept on their social media outlets, TMZ reported.

Sources connected to Curated have claimed the winners were legitimate and that they were awarded the promised prizes, according to the outlet. The sources also reportedly said the company has paperwork to back their claims that the lottery and winners were real.

“Just a short 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today’s entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle, while duping their fans and followers,” the lawsuit states, according to TMZ.