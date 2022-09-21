Drew Barrymore Brags About Being Able To Go Years Without Sex

Drew Barrymore admitted that she could go without sex for years during a Tuesday episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Barrymore hosted Ross Mathews on the show, and the pair were discussing Andrew Garfield’s ability to remain celibate for half a year in order to prepare for a role. Matthews joked about “abstaining for sex” by referencing a dry spell he had in high school, but Barrymore one-upped him with a strange revelation of her own, according to Entertainment Tonight. “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?” Barrymore said about the Garfield’s 6-month celibacy.

Barrymore decided to turn the tables and make Garfield’s sexual revelations a conversation about herself, which isn’t uncommon for the actress. She put herself in the spotlight with a comparison-based conversation by commenting on how unimpressed she was over a measly 6-month time span without sex.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, so,'” Barrymore said on her show, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Ross couldn’t help but laugh at Barrymore’s shockingly candid response and attitude about abstaining from sex. (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Bawls Her Eyes Out In A Desperate Exchange With Ex-Boyfriend Justin Long)

“I mean, we buried the lede there,” Ross said. “That’s the headline: ‘Drew can go six months, no big deal,'” Ross said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

That’s when Barrymore became bold. “Oh, years,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Clearly, Barrymore is perfectly fine with abstinence — which doesn’t reflect well on the current state of her sex life. Based on her view of sex and her clack of interest, it’s probably safe to say Barrymore is going through a dry spell in her adult years.