‘Obviously They Want Clicks’: John Fetterman’s Wife Gisele Goes After WaPo

Gisele Fetterman, wife of Democratic Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman, criticized the Washington Post editorial board over its coverage of her husband.

The Washington Post editorial board argued in a Sept. 12 piece that Fetterman may be unfit to serve in the Senate after refusing to debate his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The board argued that Fetterman “squandered credibility” by not disclosing his stroke for two days after he his hospitalization and called on him to be more transparent with the American public about his health.

“The campaign’s response to questions about Mr. Fetterman’s health is to point to a doctor’s note, released more than 14 weeks ago, which said “he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem” if he takes his medications and exercises,” the board said.

“That’s not good enough,” they continued. “Mr. Fetterman is asking voters for a six-year contract without giving them enough information to make sound judgments about whether he’s up for such a demanding job. We have called for full disclosure of health records from candidates for federal office in both parties, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and we believe Mr. Fetterman should release his medical records for independent review.”

Gisele told WTAE-TV Pittsburgh that the newspaper published the piece to get clicks.

“Well, I think obviously they want clicks and that’s what that was about,” she said. (RELATED: Oz Campaign Claims John Fetterman Is ‘Too Sick’ After Democrat Declines To Participate In Debate)

After Oz pressed to hold five debates, Fetterman committed to debate Oz once before the critical Pennsylvania election, Politico reported. The Democratic candidate suffered a stroke in May, which forced him off the campaign trail.

The editorial board of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also recently suggested Fetterman is unfit to serve due to his current health condition, echoing the Post’s view that his inability to debate his Republican opponent “raises serious concerns” about his ability to serve as a U.S. senator.