Attendants Reportedly Block Eagles’ Britain Covey From Players Lot, Forcing Him To Park Among Casual Tailgaters

Britain Covey, rookie punt returner for the Philadelphia Eagles, was blocked from parking his car in the players’ lot Monday night ahead of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, reports say.

Covey had been activated from the team’s practice squad earlier in the day for the Eagles’ game Monday night, according to FanNation. Even after Covey parked among tailgaters, fans in the parking lot apparently still did not recognize him as a player. (RELATED: Hilarious Video Shows Trent Williams Laughing At Cowboys Fans Flipping Him Off After Playoff Win)

Great to meet you guys! Go birds! https://t.co/bIFx09fewI — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) September 20, 2022

The Eagles dominated with a 24-7 win over the Vikings, according to ESPN.

“First game at the Linc was a blast! Unbelievable atmosphere,” Covey tweeted after the game. “Loving the vibes from this team right now. Humble and hungry! I gotta be better – I know that. More decisive. A lot to learn! Grateful for every opportunity.”

Covey is a rookie punt returner for the 2022-23 season after playing for the University of Utah as a wide receiver, according to Utah’s 2021 roster.

