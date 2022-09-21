Robert Sarver To Sell Phoenix Suns And Phoenix Mercury After Suspension Over Multiple Workplace Behavior Scandals

Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, is seeking buyers for both his teams, a decision that comes shortly after his Sept. 13 suspension and $10 million fine.

“In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury,” Sarver said in a statement released Wednesday.

Sarver was suspended and fined $10 million after reportedly saying the N-word “at least 5 times” and making sexual comments about female staffers, according to a league investigation report.

The Suns are considered an extremely desirable franchise in the marketplace and will have no shortage of high-level ownership candidates. As a warm weather destination in West, league executives always believed this could be a monster free agent destination with right ownership. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 21, 2022

Sarver is not expected to have difficulties finding buyers for his “extremely desirable franchise,” ESPN Senior and NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted following the announcement. Forbes estimated that the Suns have a team value of $1.8 billion as of October 2021, according to CBS Sports.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!” LeBron James tweeted about Sarver selling the teams.

I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress! https://t.co/c89Ad7AKZO — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 21, 2022

“In the meantime, I will continue to work on becoming a better person, and continuing to support the community in meaningful ways,” Sarver said in the release. “Thank you for continuing to root for the Suns and the Mercury, embracing the power that sports has to bring us together.” (RELATED: 3 Ohio Men Allegedly Beat Teenager To Death, Steal His Car Outside Of High School Founded By LeBron James)