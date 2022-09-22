Video Shows Passenger Clobbering Flight Attendant In The Back Of The Head

A traveler aboard a flight from Cabo to LAX was arrested Wednesday after he was captured on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday that 33-year-old Alexander Tung Cuu Le has been charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. The mid-air assault took place shortly after Le told another passenger named Kevin that “there are 10 killers on the plane.” He then proceeded to pummel a male flight attended in the head while he had his back turned, according to the outlet.

The incident occurred on American Airlines Flight 377l. The video posted on social media stops short of showing the valiant efforts of the passengers who rushed to the attendant’s aid. A number of passengers apprehended Le and held him down while others worked to restrain him with seatbelt extenders and zip ties, the Department of Justice said in a statement, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Witnesses reported that the flight did not appear to sustain serious injuries. American Airlines commented on the attack by declaring that acts of violence against crew members will not be tolerated, according to the outlet.

“The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation,” the statement said, according to ABC 7. (RELATED: Reporter Claims FBI Assault Case Refers To Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt)

“We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are ensuring that they and their fellow crew members have the support they need at this time,” American Airlines added, according to the outlet.

Le was to appear in Los Angeles court Thursday afternoon and faces charges that could carry up to 20 years in federal prison, the Department of Justice added, according to the outlet.