Two Cars Full Of People Roll Up, Unload Fusillade Of Gunfire In Milwaukee Surveillance Video

A home surveillance camera in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, captured two cars full of people pulling up to a neighborhood and unleashing a fusillade of bullets Saturday morning.

The crew drove up to the neighborhood and unloaded their guns towards a Milwaukee home before getting back into the cars and driving away, a video shared by Fox6Now showed. The incident took place near W Ruby Ave. & N 27th St., the outlet noted. (RELATED: Video Allegedly Shows Rowdy Mob Ransacking Convenience Store In Deep-Blue City)

“I probably slept for like, an hour,” Tanya Hayes, who was spending the night at her daughter’s house on 27th and Ruby, told the outlet. “Then all of a sudden, I heard like, 10 to 13 gunshots.”

Though her daughter’s house was hit, Hayes believes the suspects were aiming for the house next door, she said, according to the outlet.

The neighbor whose house the suspects allegedly targeted refused to speak with Fox6 about the incident, the outlet reported. Police are currently investigating possible motives for the attack.

“I was just shocked for somebody to start shooting not knowing that there are kids in the house,” Hayes said to Fox6. “Somebody could have gotten killed.”

A hail of gunfire in a Milwaukee alley near 27th and Ruby early Saturday was captured by a neighbor’s doorbell camera. The surveillance shows what police and many Milwaukeeans are up against. https://t.co/o1qBmUfZoE pic.twitter.com/MLsocrmWpE — FOX6 News (@fox6now) September 26, 2022

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot to death that same day, CBS58 reported.

At around 9:18 a.m., a 28-year-old Milwaukee man reportedly shot the victim following a domestic dispute on N. 48th and W. Locust St, according to the outlet. She was brought to a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries, the outlet noted.