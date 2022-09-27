Woman Goes On Date And Ends Up Being Driven Into River In Providence, Police Say

A woman ended up in the hospital after a man she met on a dating app three months prior reportedly drove her into a river in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence police allegedly found the unnamed woman at a boat launch on Gano Street before 6 a.m. Sunday. She was reportedly crying and wet. She and the man met on the dating app “Plenty of Fish,” according to ABC 6.

The police report alleged the man became mad at the woman and then drove the red Toyota Camry into the Seekonk River.

The woman exited the vehicle while it was in the water and proceeded to swim to shore, the report continued. She allegedly ran down East Transit Street and crossed paths with a resident. (RELATED: Woman Missing For Two Weeks, Last Seen Before Dating App Meet Up)

The woman said she was not certain if the man had escaped the vehicle, since she had run away to seek help, Providence Police noted in the report. (RELATED: ‘Severely Decomposed’ Bodies Found In Home Of Former Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Mayor: Report)

The man has not yet been located or identified.

An auto shop caught sight of the man running on East Transit Street via surveillance footage, according to ABC 6. He was also caught on film walking through a bike path in the direction of India Street, the outlet continued. Investigators reportedly uncovered footprints from someone who appeared to have been wet.

The man, identified as black, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers, according to ABC 6. He reportedly has a beard and short hair.

The woman was brought to Rhode Island Hospital but did not appear to have any significant injuries, the outlet noted.